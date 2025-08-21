Browns Nation

Thursday, August 21, 2025
Insider Believes Browns QB Trade Could Be Coming

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could soon make an important decision with Kenny Pickett.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick hasn’t played this preseason, and the team has already ruled him out of the preseason finale.

With Joe Flacco penciled in as the starter and two rookies battling out for the QB2 spot, Pickett might now be the odd man out.

Considering that, Tony Rizzo asked team insider Tony Grossi whether the team could be gearing up to trade him.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that they could still hold onto the four quarterbacks.

However, the fact that they have already ruled Pickett out of the preseason finale could mean that he’s either more hurt than they said and could be heading to Injured Reserve (IR) or that they’ve already gotten some trade inquiries for him.

“Usually, when they do that, there’s two reasons why. Either they already have trade feelers for him—that’s option one. Option two would be he’s more hurt than they’ve let on and could be added to IR,” Grossi said.

Per Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns hoped that Pickett would be their bridge starter.

He was projected to either hold down the fort until one of the rookies was ready or be the starter for at least one season, which is why they didn’t sign Joe Flacco until deeper into the offseason.

Pickett was right there in the mix to be the starter at the beginning of training camp.

Then, that hamstring injury that kept him on the shelf for weeks now may have sealed his destiny with the team.

The Browns have more quarterbacks than they can play right now, so maybe getting anything they can for Pickett won’t be the worst idea.

