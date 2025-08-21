Insider Says Browns Had Major Plans For Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns have chosen their quarterback for Week 1.

Joe Flacco will get the nod as expected, but that wasn’t always the plan.

According to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns actually hoped that Kenny Pickett would be the starter.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, she opened up on the Browns’ initial plan at quarterback:

“The Browns brought (Pickett) in here to challenge for the starting job and be their bridge quarterback until one of their young guys was ready. They didn’t sign Joe until April 11th. It was deep into free agency when they added Joe to the roster. You don’t do that if you think that guy is going to be your starting quarterback. Heading into offseason programs, Kenny Pickett was QB1. I think he was firmly in the mix to start Week 1 along with Joe for the most part, until he suffered the hamstring injury. Absolutely that was the plan for him to come in and really make a run at that starting job,” Cabot said.

When the Browns traded for Pickett, most fans and analysts assumed that he was going to be a backup or a third-stringer.

Then, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry gushed about him and his potential, talking about him as if he were going to be the starter.

Unfortunately, his hamstring injury prevented him from fulfilling that destiny.

But just like Cabot reported, the Browns waited a long time before finally signing Flacco, and they were even tangled up with Russell Wilson instead.

Flacco arrived in Northeast Ohio looking more like an afterthought; he clearly wasn’t at the top of their wishlist.

Now, they have more quarterbacks than they can play, and one of them may have to go.

And while Flacco might not necessarily close out the season as the starter, holding onto Pickett to be his backup doesn’t make that much sense.

