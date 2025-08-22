Insider Believes Browns’ Rising Rookie Will Make Final Roster

The Cleveland Browns have four wide receivers who look like locks to make the final roster.

Jerry Jeudy isn’t going anywhere, and the same goes for Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash.

Now, with Isaiah Bond also getting a three-year deal, he should be right there in the mix.

That leaves roughly two spots open, and Browns insider Zac Jackson believes one will go to Gage Larvadain.

“I am 95 percent convinced Gage Larvadain makes the team, and as for external RB and WR additions I think realistically the Browns will be looking — but looking in lower tiers. More waiver wire or 54th player for 54th player swaps than a significant trade,” Jackson wrote.

Larvadain has made a strong impression throughout the course of training camp, and his ability to contribute to special teams will also be a welcome addition.

Diontae Johnson might be in the lead to get the final roster spot for wide receivers, but even if that’s the case, he’s not a guarantee to get snaps.

He was partially to blame for Dillon Gabriel’s pick-six in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has a long history of lazy route-running and character issues.

The Browns desperately need someone to step up in the passing game.

Jeudy needs to prove that he can consistently be the type of WR1 that can lead the offense, but even if he does, he can only do so much on his own.

Tight end David Njoku should have a featured role, given his chemistry with Joe Flacco, and chances are that rookie Harold Fannin Jr. will also be given a big role as well.

And with Bond missing most of training camp, it’ll be up to Tillman and Thrash to show that they can also be steady contributors to this team.

