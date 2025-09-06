Insider Believes Browns Rookie Could Have Instant Impact

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make a lot of noise in free agency this offseason, but there is a lot of excitement about their rookie class that features a number of high-level talents on both sides of the ball who could potentially establish themselves as foundational pillars for the future.

While much of the attention has been on fifth-overall pick Mason Graham and fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders, there is another rookie who one insider believes could have a major impact right out of the gate.

Cleveland raised a few eyebrows when they selected third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green, but he has shown since the beginning of camp that his pass-catching acumen could make him an immediate weapon for Joe Flacco, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes we’ll see a lot of Fannin in two-tight-end sets alongside David Njoku.

“I’m also curious to see what the Browns have planned for third-round rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. A ludicrously productive tight end in college, Fannin was used in a variety of ways at Bowling Green and the Browns say they believe they can deploy him all over the formation. He’s likely to team with David Njoku in the two-TE formations coach Kevin Stefanski loves to use. Fannin probably will stay on the field if he shows he can handle blocking responsibilities. And if he can consistently get open, that probably will earn him more targets from Joe Flacco or whomever else ends up playing QB for the Browns this season,” Graziano wrote.

Fannin set single-season records for tight ends last season with 117 receptions and 1,555 yards, and despite just turning 21 years old, it has been clear throughout camp that he shouldn’t need to wait a few years to produce at the NFL level like many tight ends do.

He has the ability to be a force right away as a receiving tight end, even if his blocking ability needs some improvement, and it’s clear with the way the front office has built out this roster that there is going to be a bigger focus on two-tight-end sets and running the ball in 2025.

Fannin didn’t play in the first two preseason games and caught a touchdown from Flacco in the finale, which was a good sign that indicated that he is already grouped in with the starters.

Fannin is far from the biggest name in this rookie class, but he is in a position to make as big an impact as any other rookie on this roster.

