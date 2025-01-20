Insider Believes Browns Should Pass On 1 QB Prospect

Draft season beckons for the Cleveland Browns as the 2024 regular season wrapped up, bringing with it their first first-round pick since 2021.

With the draft order now set and key events like the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine approaching in early 2024, speculation about the Browns’ strategy is heating up.

Veteran insider Tony Grossi has stepped forward with some pointed thoughts about their crucial No. 2 overall pick.

During a recent appearance on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi advised against selecting Shedeur Sanders at the second spot.

Despite Sanders’ undeniable talent and potential fit in Kevin Stefanski’s system, Grossi sees more value in exploring trade opportunities.

With quarterback-hungry teams like the New York Giants holding the third pick and the Las Vegas Raiders at sixth, the Browns’ position could prove especially valuable.

“I think taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 would be my least preferable. I mean, you could argue it, he’s a good quarterback. They need a quarterback. He would seem to fit Kevin Stefanski’s system. But right now, believe it or not, I think you could better maximize that spot by maybe moving down and getting a quality player, you know, in the top six.” Grossi said.

Grossi suggests that trading down might allow the Browns to secure additional assets.

The insider’s analysis extends to an intriguing strategic consideration: if the Browns bypass a quarterback with their first selection, the second pick becomes even more critical for landing their future signal-caller.

The 2025 draft class offers several compelling quarterback options beyond Sanders, including Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe.

As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on Cleveland’s front office to see how they navigate this crucial moment for the franchise.

