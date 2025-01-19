Analyst Names QB Prospect That Browns Should Be Interested In

The Cleveland Browns’ future success could hinge on their upcoming NFL Draft strategy, with finding the right quarterback at the top of their priority list.

They’re searching for a signal-caller who brings more than just arm strength – someone who can stretch the field, deliver precise intermediate passes, and master the delicate balance between power and touch.

Amid these discussions, analyst Jay Crawford has identified a prospect who might check all these boxes.

During a recent episode of “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Crawford highlighted Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as a potential fit for the Browns.

What caught Crawford’s attention was Dart’s remarkable efficiency, particularly his touchdown-to-interception ratio.

“Look at Jaxson Dart’s numbers. He has the touchdown to interception ratio that I am looking for, about six to one touchdowns to picks. That’s where you need to be if you’re going to be an elite college quarterback,” Crawford explained.

To put Dart’s achievements in perspective, Crawford referenced Josh Allen’s college career, noting that the now-star quarterback managed just 16 touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

However, Crawford’s enthusiasm comes with a caveat – Dart’s physical measurements. While officially listed at 6’2″, Crawford suspects the actual measurement might be closer to 6’1″ or slightly below, a detail that could impact Dart’s draft position significantly.

Since transferring from USC after his freshman year, Dart has carved out an impressive path at Ole Miss.

The senior quarterback’s development culminated in a career-best season, where he led the NCAA with 10.8 yards per pass attempt.

Yet, a notable pattern has emerged in his performance – his numbers tend to dip when facing elite defenses, raising questions about his ability to maintain consistency against top-tier competition.

