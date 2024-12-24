Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Tuesday, December 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Believes Browns Star Will ‘Explore His Options’ Next Season

Insider Believes Browns Star Will ‘Explore His Options’ Next Season

By
Leave a Comment
A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

Last week, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke candidly about the team’s future, sending shockwaves throughout the organization as the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year shared his thoughts about a potential rebuild next year.

The six-time Pro Bowl player said the franchise would need to “illustrate” a plan for how the team can win “in the near future” before Garrett suggested that he would be willing to leave the only franchise he’s played for in the NFL.

On Tuesday, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot doubled down on Garrett’s stance.

The insider said that Garrett’s answer during the press conference showed his seriousness about this situation, adding those comments “threw a whole new element into the whole situation.”

“He’s going to need to see and know … that they are challenging for the playoffs, and they are trying to make it to a Super Bowl. If they can’t say that next year, then he really is going to explore his options,” Cabot said.

One of the primary drivers will be who is under center for the Browns, Cabot said.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation has been a carousel of players since the team traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022 as six different players have started at this position during the past two seasons.

The Browns could also address finding help for Garrett as the Browns’ defender often faces double teams.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation