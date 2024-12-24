Insider Believes Browns Star Will ‘Explore His Options’ Next Season

Last week, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke candidly about the team’s future, sending shockwaves throughout the organization as the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year shared his thoughts about a potential rebuild next year.

The six-time Pro Bowl player said the franchise would need to “illustrate” a plan for how the team can win “in the near future” before Garrett suggested that he would be willing to leave the only franchise he’s played for in the NFL.

Here's the first clip of Myles Garrett talking about his future. Says he "doesn't want to be part of a rebuild" and that the #Browns need to "illustrate to him" a plan for the offseason that focuses on winning "in the near future." pic.twitter.com/vcvxCNLOxo — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) December 20, 2024

On Tuesday, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot doubled down on Garrett’s stance.

The insider said that Garrett’s answer during the press conference showed his seriousness about this situation, adding those comments “threw a whole new element into the whole situation.”

“He’s going to need to see and know … that they are challenging for the playoffs, and they are trying to make it to a Super Bowl. If they can’t say that next year, then he really is going to explore his options,” Cabot said.

"I do think Myles Garrett threw a whole new element into the whole situation"@MaryKayCabot on the #Browns possible roster moves, coaching staff decisions moving forward ➡️ 🔊 Full audio here: https://t.co/hMocg5tF1z pic.twitter.com/JLHEIJvixs — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 24, 2024

One of the primary drivers will be who is under center for the Browns, Cabot said.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation has been a carousel of players since the team traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022 as six different players have started at this position during the past two seasons.

The Browns could also address finding help for Garrett as the Browns’ defender often faces double teams.

NEXT:

Browns RB Could Make NFL History On Sunday