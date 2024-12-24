Browns RB Could Make NFL History On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been among the league’s worst this season, averaging the second-fewest points per game while ranking 27th in the running game through 15 games.

Cleveland has featured three running backs as starters this season with four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, veteran D’Onta Foreman, and third-year backup Jerome Ford each earning at least two starts in 2024.

Despite the team’s inability to find a strong running attack in 2024, one Browns player has a chance to make NFL history on Sunday.

Analyst Dan Murphy revealed how Ford could tie a former NFL MVP if he can secure another long run on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

“Browns RB Jerome Ford has had runs of 62 and 66 yards in the past two games. The last NFL player to have three straight games with a 60-yard rush was Adrian Peterson in 2012,” Murphy said.

In 13 games this season, Ford has 98 carries for 543 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He is averaging over 5.5 yards per attempt while earning 24 first downs for the Browns.

Additionally, Ford is sixth among active players on the roster in receiving yards, catching 37 of his 43 targets for 225 yards.

Combined, Ford has gained 768 yards this season, giving the running back a reasonable chance in his team’s final two games to surpass the 1,000-yard total mark for the second straight year.

In 2023, Ford played in 17 games, earning 813 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 204 carries.

The running back also caught 44 of his 63 targets for 319 yards and five more scores to help the Browns make the playoffs.

