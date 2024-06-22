Browns Nation

Saturday, June 22, 2024
Insider Believes Browns Wanted This To Be Amari Cooper's Final Season With Team

Insider Believes Browns Wanted This To Be Amari Cooper’s Final Season With Team

By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Browns are in a tough spot with Amari Cooper skipping the mandatory minicamp this offseason, forcing the organization to extend the wide receiver to have him on the field this year.

According to analyst Jake Trotter, a multi-year extension was not in Cleveland’s original plans.

On “The Daily Grossi,” Trotter – who covered the Browns for five seasons on ESPN’s flagship website – believed the organization wanted to move on from Cooper after this year.

“I think they wanted this to be the last year for Amari,” Trotter said of the Browns’ thinking toward Cooper.

Trotter said he believed the Browns acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this offseason with the intent to completely turn over the wide receiver roster by next season, making Jeudy the featured receiver or at least the No. 2 receiver with a different top-tier wideout.

Cooper’s holdout put a wrench in those plans, however.

The wide receiver knows that in the contract extension discussions, he has the leverage over the team, Trotter said.

Trotter said he believed the Browns would eventually work out the extension with Cooper to get the talented wide receiver on the field for the 2024 regular season.

Cooper wants to ensure he signs one final multiyear contract by getting an extension wrapped up this summer, the analyst concluded.

Trotter complimented Cooper, noting he was a “fabulous player” who has finished the past two seasons dealing with nagging injuries.

Cooper was never the same at the end of the season as he was during it for the Browns, Trotter said.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

