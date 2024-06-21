4 Offensive Linemen The Browns Could Cut This Season

The Browns are more than two months away from the deadline to whittle their squad to just 53 men.

Cleveland is currently at 89 individuals after waiving defensive end Lonnie Phelps on Thursday, but the Browns will have difficult choices to make as the team narrows down its roster.

Some of those decisions will come on the offensive line as the team has 17 individuals listed in these positions.

With most 53-man rosters carrying less than a dozen offensive linemen, the Browns are likely to cut six players by the August deadline.

Today, Browns Nation will examine four players likely to be casualties of the 53-man roster cuts this year.

Center Brian Allen

The Browns signed Brian Allen in May, adding the 6-foot-2, 303-pound center as the third center.

Allen has extensive experience, having started for the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl LVI victory.

Injuries derailed his last two seasons.

Still, the Browns would be giving up on starter Ethan Pocic or second-year athlete Luke Wypler to keep Allen, and both moves seem unlikely.

Tackle Hakeem Adeniji

With 15 starts in 43 career games to his credit, Hakeem Adeniji would be an excellent backup – at worst – on most rosters.

The issue with the Browns, however, is that Adeniji is the fifth tackle on a roster with three legitimate starters already and a proven backup.

Expect the Browns will cut Adeniji and try to sign him should Adeniji clear the waiver process.

Lineman Lorenzo Thompson

Lorenzo Thompson was an undrafted free-agent addition, and the 6-foot-6 rookie shows plenty of potential.

Expect the Browns to cut him and immediately re-sign him to the practice squad this offseason.

Tackle Roy Mbaeteka

Roy Mbaeteka is a great addition considering the Browns are marketing directly in Nigeria, and Mbaeteka is a Nigerian-born player.

Again, Mbaeteka will be cut and later re-signed as a practice squad athlete.

