Insider Believes Browns Will Inquire About Brandon Aiyuk

This week, San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk informed his team he wanted a trade, requesting to be sent to a new franchise this season in hopes of securing a lucrative contract extension.

Could the Cleveland Browns be a suitable partner for this deal?

One insider believes the AFC North franchise will discuss the opportunity to acquire Aiyuk in a trade with San Francisco.

The Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot suggested in a recent article that the Browns may have already done their due diligence about the talented 26-year-old receiver.

“With 49ers leading receiver Brandon Aiyuk formally requesting a trade on Tuesday, the Browns should call and inquire about him, and they’ll likely do so if they haven’t already,” Cabot wrote.

The Browns could offer up another wide receiver to acquire Aiyuk, Cabot suggested.

Cleveland star Amari Cooper – who staged a holdout during the team’s OTA mandatory sessions last month – could be on the trading block in exchange for Aiyuk, Cabot proposed.

In Cooper, San Francisco would obtain a 30-year-old player who could be re-signed by the 49ers on a better deal than Aiyuk seeks.

Cabot suggested that Cooper’s contract extension remains the Browns’ top priority – and not a potential trade for Aiyuk – as Cleveland would have to be creative in order to pay either wide receiver their asking price.

Last year, Aiyuk played in 16 regular season games and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cooper recorded 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

