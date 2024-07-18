Analyst Names 1 Browns Player To Watch During Training Camp

Seemingly every year, an athlete that few analysts expected to make the 53-man roster breaks through to become a valuable part of their team’s squad.

The Cleveland Browns may have one athlete who would fit that mold this season, according to analyst Noah Weiskopf.

After being left off the roster in 2023 and earning a practice squad spot instead, the analyst believes that tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden fits the mold of making the 53-man roster this summer.

Weiskopf shared videos and a message on Twitter to show how much work the tight end has put in this offseason.

“Mitchell-Paden will be a name to keep an eye on as training camp and the preseason nears,” Weiskopf wor.

Ever since he left CrossCountry Mortgage Campus following the 2023 season, #Browns tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden has been working tirelessly to improve his game and is aiming to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster come August. Mitchell-Paden, as shown in the first video, lifted 565… pic.twitter.com/QEPqEBGzoR — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 16, 2024

In the first video Weiskopf shared, the 257-pound athlete lifted 565 pounds four times, showing off his impressive strength.

The second video shows Mitchell-Paden doing drills to improve his blocking technique, a key skill that will help him both on the offensive side of the football as well as with a potential special teams role for the new kickoff rule.

Although Mitchell-Paden is entering his second year with the Browns, the 6-foot-5 athlete is considered a first-year player.

Currently, Mitchell-Paden is one of four tight ends on the roster, joining veterans David Njoku and Jordan Akins as well as rookie undrafted free agent Treyton Welch.

Mitchell-Paden and the rest of his teammates will report to the Browns’ headquarters next week in Berea before heading to The Greenbrier for the start of Cleveland’s training camp activities.

