Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, July 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names 1 Browns Player To Watch During Training Camp

Analyst Names 1 Browns Player To Watch During Training Camp

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

Seemingly every year, an athlete that few analysts expected to make the 53-man roster breaks through to become a valuable part of their team’s squad.

The Cleveland Browns may have one athlete who would fit that mold this season, according to analyst Noah Weiskopf.

After being left off the roster in 2023 and earning a practice squad spot instead, the analyst believes that tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden fits the mold of making the 53-man roster this summer.

Weiskopf shared videos and a message on Twitter to show how much work the tight end has put in this offseason.

“Mitchell-Paden will be a name to keep an eye on as training camp and the preseason nears,” Weiskopf wor.

In the first video Weiskopf shared, the 257-pound athlete lifted 565 pounds four times, showing off his impressive strength.

The second video shows Mitchell-Paden doing drills to improve his blocking technique, a key skill that will help him both on the offensive side of the football as well as with a potential special teams role for the new kickoff rule.

Although Mitchell-Paden is entering his second year with the Browns, the 6-foot-5 athlete is considered a first-year player.

Currently, Mitchell-Paden is one of four tight ends on the roster, joining veterans David Njoku and Jordan Akins as well as rookie undrafted free agent Treyton Welch.

Mitchell-Paden and the rest of his teammates will report to the Browns’ headquarters next week in Berea before heading to The Greenbrier for the start of Cleveland’s training camp activities.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson Sends A Clear Message About Nick Chubb
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Analyst Questions Browns' Contract Extension For Dustin Hopkins

40 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Delivers Clear Message To Browns' Front Office

1 hour ago

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Insider Believes Browns Will Inquire About Brandon Aiyuk

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals Hold Up With Browns Offering Amari Cooper Extension

1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Sends A Clear Message About Nick Chubb

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Ranks As Best Defender In Top 100 Athlete List

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About Last Year With Browns

24 hours ago

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Earns Spot In Top 100 Ranking

1 day ago

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Own Longest Receiving Drought In NFL

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Pro Football Network Reveals Nick Chubb Rank For 2024 Season

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

FOX Sports Predictions Leave Browns Out Of Playoffs

1 day ago

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is held in the air after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Odds Released For Browns' Playoff, Super Bowl Chances

2 days ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details Dustin Hopkins' Clutch Performances Last Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Reveals His Expectations For Nick Chubb This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Receives Interesting Coaching Rank From CBS Sports

2 days ago

Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Believes Dustin Hopkins' Extension Will Have Negative Effect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Browns Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins To Make Him One Of NFL's Highest-Paid Kickers

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Displays Impressive Strength In Viral Video

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction About AFC North This Season

3 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Recognized As Top-10 Tight End

3 days ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Names His Favorite 2023 Browns Victory

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

ESPN Ranks 2 Browns Offensive Linemen Among NFL's Best

3 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Insider Names Top Storyline For Browns Training Camp

4 days ago

Browns Nation