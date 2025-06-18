Insider Says 2 Browns QBs Are Guaranteed Roster Spots

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an unusual quarterback situation.

General manager Andrew Berry recently addressed the rare possibility of carrying all four signal callers on the roster, creating one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason.

With rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders competing alongside veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the Browns have assembled a quarterback room filled with questions and potential answers.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes the two rookies are essentially guaranteed roster spots, suggesting the team sees long-term potential in both.

“You might not know this year if Shedeur and Dillon are going to be something down the road. So, those guys aren’t going anywhere. They’re keeping Dillon (Gabriel) and Shedeur (Sanders). Those guys are going to make the football team. You can pretty much take that to the bank,” Cabot said.

The financial aspect makes this scenario more realistic than it might appear.

The entire quartet costs just $7.6 million against the salary cap, making it a financially reasonable decision for a franchise still searching for its long-term quarterback solution.

Cleveland’s approach aligns with their current roster construction.

They’re not viewed as immediate title contenders, which provides the luxury of using this season for evaluation purposes.

Keeping all four quarterbacks could yield significant benefits if either Sanders or Gabriel develops into a franchise player.

This strategy also creates potential trade value down the road.

Should one of the rookies show serious promise, the Browns would hold a valuable asset for either their own future or as capital in future deals.

While carrying four quarterbacks remains unconventional in today’s NFL, the Browns’ situation makes it a logical consideration.

Training camp will reveal how seriously they’re considering this route, but the groundwork suggests they’re open to breaking conventional roster construction rules.

