Insider Believes Ken Dorsey Should Be Responsible To ‘Fix’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns used their playoff loss to the Houston Texans in January as an opportunity to make changes, electing to move on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and bring in Ken Dorsey to evolve the offense.

Dorsey’s changes were to implement three- and four-receiver sets that are designed to showcase quarterback Deshaun Watson’s abilities and get the ball into playmakers’ hands.

Through four games, that’s not been the case.

The Browns’ offense has scored 58 points to start the season, and the team has the second-worst total offensive output in 2024.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes it’s time for a change.

On “The Really Big Show” today, Grossi called for Dorsey to take over the play-calling for the Browns to help “fix” what’s ailing the offense (via X).

“They thought the offense was broke (and) they hired Dorsey to fix it,” Grossi said, adding, “It wasn’t broke, but you know what? Now it is. So make him fix it … Let Dorsey get Watson into a flow, and see if that changes things.”

Grossi pointed to the Browns’ lack of output after the scripted calls as part of the reason for the change.

Through four games, Cleveland scored just 30 points after the initial drives of the game, Grossi explained.

Stefanski’s ability to call the plays in the offense beyond the scripted plays is specifically what Grossi is calling into question, suggesting that Stefanski “loses the flow” of the game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced at the start of training camp that he would retain the play-calling duties this year despite the team’s new-look offense.

