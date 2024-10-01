Analyst Reveals Difficulty Surrounding Commanders Matchup

After the schedule was revealed in May, analysts pointed to the first five games of the Browns’ schedule as the easiest portion with soothsayers forecasting an undefeated or one-loss record for Cleveland heading into Week 6.

Those predictions have turned out to be false thus far.

Cleveland has dropped three of its first four games, and the Browns’ contest against the Washington Commanders is not the cakewalk analysts envisioned heading into the preseason.

Analyst Earl “Da Pearl” Mauldin revealed on X Tuesday morning how difficult of a matchup this game could be thanks to an incredible offensive surge from the Commanders in 2024.

The #Commanders have.. The best 3rd down % in the NFL (53.4%)

Top 3 rushing attack (169.3 YDS/G)

The most accurate QB in the NFL (82.1%)

3rd Highest scoring offense in the NFL (30.5 PPG)

and have punted ONCE in the last THREE games! What is the winning formula for the #Browns… — Earl Da Pearl (@EarldaPearl216) October 1, 2024

Heading into Week 5, the Commanders have the best third-down conversion percentage in the NFL by converting 53.4 percent of their opportunities.

Additionally, Washington’s running attack is ranked in the top three of the league, averaging 169.3 yards per outing.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been superb through the first four weeks, completing an NFL-best 82.1 percent of his passes for 897 yards and three touchdowns against only one interception.

Mauldin also noted that the Commanders have the third-best scoring offense in the league, averaging 30.5 points per game.

Finally, the analyst shared one amazing statistic; Washington has punted only one time in the past three contests as the team has excelled on the offensive side of the equation.

Mauldin finished his thoughts by asking his X audience what the Browns should do defensively to slow down the Commanders.

Cleveland will get its chance to win its second game of the year on Sunday when the Browns travel to Northwest Stadium for this matchup.

