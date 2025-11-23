Insider Believes Shedeur Sanders Could Make Browns History

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot right now. They were forced to turn to Shedeur Sanders in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens after Dillon Gabriel left with a concussion.

Now, Kevin Stefanski will give the fifth-round rookie the keys to the offense, at least for a day, as they hit the road to square off with the Las Vegas Raiders. And given how poorly the Raiders have fared this season, Sanders might be in for a big day.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels. Talking ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the renowned Browns insider shared his honest thoughts on Sanders’ chances.

“The irony of this week, [Tony Rizzo] is on edge over what may happen tomorrow, [and] I’ve been positive. I have a positive vibe in Shedeur’s first start. What can happen tomorrow is a story that I’ve waited to write all year long—it can happen. There are 13 Browns rookie quarterbacks who have made their first NFL start in the expansion era, they’ve all lost. Shedeur has a chance to change that, and that’s a story that I want to write. If it happens, it would be legendary,” Grossi said.

“It would be LEGENDARY” – @TonyGrossi wants to write a Shedeur Sanders success story tomorrow 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/9V9ENlM19f — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 23, 2025

Sanders Gets A Chance To Prove His Upside

This is coming from one of Sanders’ biggest detractors, so it certainly means something. It also speaks volumes about the level of skepticism for Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel hasn’t looked like an NFL-caliber player this season, and while Sanders was also not so good, so to speak, in his first taste of NFL action, he might at least have some sort of upside.

It’s hard to imagine him being the future of the organization, but he at least has a chance.

The Browns will still have to commit to the running game to secure a win. Quinshon Judkins is, by far, their best offensive player, and establishing the run should be more than enough to take some pressure off Sanders’ shoulders.

History isn’t on Sanders’ side. Still, all streaks eventually have to come to an end, and Sunday might be the start of a new era in Cleveland Browns football.

NEXT:

Browns Urged Not To Make Mistake With Deshaun Watson