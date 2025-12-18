Browns Nation

Thursday, December 18, 2025
Insider Believes Shedeur Sanders Won’t Change 2026 Draft Plans

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

 

The NFL has quickly turned into a “what have you done for me lately” league. Whether it’s coaches or players, mainly quarterbacks, teams are being less patient than ever before, seeking the instant gratification of being contenders.

Rebuilds take time, and when done correctly, they can yield great results; however, not every team is patient enough to watch them unfold. The Detroit Lions are a strong example of this, as they are a team that has struggled for years, but with the right draft picks and signings, paired with the right coach, they’ve turned into a consistent threat in the NFC. The Cleveland Browns have seemingly been in rebuild mode for over 20 years, constantly turning over coaches and quarterbacks and hoping for better results.

With the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Browns could be in the market for another early first-round quarterback, as personality Dan Labbe said via 92.3’s “The Fan.”

“I don’t think we’re going to get enough of a sample size of Shedeur Sanders. Unless he just absolutely lights it up over these next 3 games…I think it’s too good to pass up (draft),” Labbe said.

As Labbe mentioned, at this point, it seems like Shedeur Sanders would have to put together a Herculean effort over the next few games to give the Browns confidence in him moving into 2026. He had a boom game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, but his Week 15 performance against the Chicago Bears raised a lot of questions. With matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals coming up, Sanders will have chances to show what he can do against higher-caliber opponents.

If he doesn’t answer the call, the Browns could start more heavily pursuing an upper-echelon QB prospect.

