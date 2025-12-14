Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says Browns Still Plan To Pursue QB In Draft

Insider Says Browns Still Plan To Pursue QB In Draft

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Says Browns Still Plan To Pursue QB In Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went into this season with a four-man quarterback competition, which is hardly the recipe to cook up a successful NFL season. Largely because of that, it’s not shocking that the Browns are 3-10 and still have plenty of questions at the QB position.

The silver lining is that fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders has looked promising enough in his three starts to convince the coaching staff to name him the starter through the rest of the regular season. He has four games left to prove that he should also be the starter in 2026 and beyond, and that quest starts with a tough matchup at the Chicago Bears in Week 15, who lead the NFL with 18 interceptions.

If things don’t go well and Sanders doesn’t convince the powers that be that he could be the franchise quarterback, the Browns still have a pair of first-round picks in 2026 if they’d like to bring in another rookie as a potential franchise QB.

That reality is lurking, and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently shared that it could still be the front office’s plan.

“While they were encouraged by what they saw vs. the Titans, they’re not quite ready to take their name out of the hat for one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL draft. Three starts is a small sample size, and two of them came against teams that are currently 2-11. They need to see what he can do in these final four starts against the 9-4 Bears, 9-4 Bills, 7-5 Steelers and 4-9 Bengals before determining if he can be their starter for 2026,” Cabot said.

Sanders has had two impressive performances against the Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders, but they have four wins combined and would have two of the top three picks in the 2026 draft if the season ended today. He is going to need to have similar performances against better teams to convince the Browns to commit to him, and he has opportunities to do exactly that over the next three weeks.

Sanders and the Browns scored just eight points against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, and with matchups against three potential playoff teams up next, this is make-or-break time for the rookie. Ty Simpson and Dante Moore could be in play for the Browns atop the 2026 draft if he doesn’t keep winning people over.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Is Quietly Elevating Another Rookie's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 26: Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone calls a play during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Insider Reveals Update About Bubba Ventrone’s Future
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on April 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James Predicts Winner Of Browns-Bears Game
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 07: Cleveland Browns hold a sign in support of their team in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Names Browns’ Best Rookie This Season
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans For Dillon Gabriel In 2026
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns drops to pass in the first half during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Shedeur Sanders Is Quietly Elevating Another Rookie’s Game
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Former Scout Says Recent Shedeur Sanders Hype Is ‘Unmerited’
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation