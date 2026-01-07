Insider Calls For Browns Fans To Pump The Brakes On John Harbaugh

The Cleveland Browns are officially in the market for a new head coach. Kevin Stefanski will reportedly land on his feet and get a new head coaching position somewhere else, and the Browns might also benefit from this recent string of firings. Nevertheless, as much as some fans would love to see John Harbaugh stay in the AFC North and take his talents to Northeast Ohio, Tony Grossi just doesn’t see that happening.

With that in mind, he took to X to put the brakes on that narrative right away:

“Cool your jets on John Harbaugh, Browns fans. You think he wants to play Ravens, Steelers twice a year with this uncertain QB situation?” Grossi posted on X.

That makes perfect sense. Harbaugh knows the division inside out, and while he should be well aware of the Browns’ superlative defense, he also knows that they don’t have a legitimate threat at quarterback.

As things stand now, Deshaun Watson is probably the best bet for the Browns at the position, and that should say everything there is to know about the state of the team. Shedeur Sanders’ numbers simply do not justify rolling with him as the clear-cut starter.

The Browns also won’t be in a position to get any of the top two quarterback prospects entering the league this season. That might change if they agree to package both of their first-round picks to trade up, but given the many needs they have to address in the offense, that’s not going to be in their best interests, either.

Also, the fact of the matter is that Harbaugh, as good a coach as he is, might also be a little overrated. There had been rumors about his firing for years before the Lamar Jackson era, and no one has blown more double-digit leads in the league than him (26). Multiple teams will probably make him the primary head coaching candidate and throw money left and right at him.

The Browns need to make sure that whoever they bring is the right guy for the job, and that means they cannot fixate on one candidate just because everybody else wants him.

