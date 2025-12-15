Browns Nation

Monday, December 15, 2025
Insider Calls For Browns To Make Major Offseason Moves

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Week 15 did not go as planned for the Cleveland Browns, and they were easily defeated by the Chicago Bears, suffering their 11th loss of the season. The Browns were underdogs against a rising team on the road, but the performance still raised many questions.

Afterward, insider Tony Grossi called for the Browns to make major offseason moves.

“I can’t imagine by the end of this finish line that there’s going to be any sentiment other than to make changes,” Grossi said.

Grossi added that the changes would be significant throughout the organization.

“Yeah. Where do you draw the line? They’ve all contributed in the last two years to what’s been going on, 6-25. In order to erase that feeling, you have to start over,” he said.

All year long, there have been concerns about the performance of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Meanwhile, there have also been questions about certain players and the team’s commitment to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Following another losing season, analysts like Grossi are suggesting that everything should be on the table and that no one’s job is safe in Cleveland.

The Browns have three games remaining, and it seems likely they will end the season with six straight losses. Then, they will be facing questions about who will stay and who will go before next season.

At this point, it seems that fans are assuming the Browns will be very busy approaching 2026, with numerous people being let go.

Browns Nation