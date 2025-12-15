Kevin Stefanski Addresses His Job Security Amid Rumors

Opinions and predictions about Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski seem to be split, with some people feeling he will be fired, and others thinking he deserves at least one more season leading the team.

After a disastrous Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears, there were more cries for Stefanski to lose his job. But he made it clear that he isn’t paying attention to any of that buzz.

He is looking toward Week 16 instead.

“My focus, our football team’s focus, is solely on the Buffalo Bills,” Stefanski said.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski is not worried about his job security coming off the blowout loss to the #Bears: pic.twitter.com/cUPxrm8WkM — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 15, 2025

Fans have grown increasingly frustrated by Stefanksi’s postgame interviews and how his answers seem to be the same every time. With every loss comes more short statements that don’t seem to address the issues that cause them.

Under any other circumstances, Stefanski’s fate would probably be sealed, but there are many who feel that he should remain as head coach because they think he was handed a subpar roster and is doing the best he can.

These people want to see what Stefanski can do with some more good players and an offseason working with this strong rookie class.

However, others are upset with his choices and his seeming inability to tweak his approach. They feel that he has made just minor changes and has only tried something new when he has been forced.

It is hard to tell how at risk Stefanski’s job is. But there is definitely a dark cloud hanging over the entire team, including him.

He doesn’t sound worried about it, but he may be saying something different after the season is over.

