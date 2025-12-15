Browns Nation

Monday, December 15, 2025
Insider Calls Out Browns Ownership After Loss To Bears

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Calls Out Browns Ownership After Loss To Bears
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are on a three-game losing streak, and their latest loss to the Chicago Bears saw their record drop to 3-11. Few Browns supporters believed in their ability to beat the Bears, but there was hope that they could keep things close and interesting, at the very least.

This was not the case, as we now know, and a loss of this magnitude highlighted some of the team’s biggest issues on both sides of the ball. Insider Zac Jackson mentioned as much in a recent article on “The Athletic,” giving his take on the biggest reason for this loss and how the Browns can get better moving forward.

“The numbers match what everyone watching knew was clearly a one-sided fight. This was a step up in competition for which again the Browns were not ready, and it was another reminder that they have missed in too many areas that could have helped them build a stronger, better, and even semi-watchable product. With three games remaining, it’s past time for team ownership to realize that 2024 was not a one-year detour. It’s time to prepare for a different future with different people in charge, one that is finally on the horizon,” Jackson wrote.

To Jackson, this blowout loss was a sign that the Browns’ ownership needs to take a deep look at everything this team has going on. Between the coaching staff and the roster, some massive changes need to be made if they want to be a competitive football team in 2026.

Nearly beating the Tennessee Titans was one thing in Week 14, but the Browns simply had no answers for the Bears in Week 15, a team that’s among the best in the NFC. If they want to be competitive with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens next season, they’ll have to take a good look at what went wrong in games with better opponents this year and make changes based on that.

Albert Einstein famously said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result,” and if that adage is true, Browns fans could go insane next year if the front office keeps things static.

Browns Nation