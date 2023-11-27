Insider Claims Browns Feel ‘Comfortable’ Playing 16-Year Veteran QB This Week

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will negotiate his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol, but there is a real chance he won’t clear in time to play for the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

And although he won two earlier starts, P.J. Walker showed little in relief yesterday to earn much confidence.

NFL insider Adam Schefter told the Pat McAfee Show that the Browns could soon turn to their fourth QB of the season (via Pat McAfee on Twitter).

"I think there's a real possibility that the Browns could go to Joe Flacco this week if DTR can't get through concussion protocol.. I think they're comfortable with Flacco and I wouldn't rule out him starting on Sunday"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1E0hoX4lYH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 27, 2023

And it would not surprise the ESPN analyst to see Joe Flacco get the start Sunday against the Rams.

Schefter notes that the Browns chose to start their fifth-round rookie over Walker the past two weeks.

He asserts that the Browns are comfortable giving the ball to their recently signed passer.

Flacco won a spot with the Browns after Cleveland worked him out before Week 11.

GM Andrew Berry said it was Flacco’s ability to move around in the pocket that convinced the Browns.

But more important for Cleveland’s playoff chances is Flacco’s experience reading defenses.

Browns fans shouldn’t expect to see Stefanski calling many designed QB runs for the 16-year veteran.

But Flacco can read a defense pre-snap and work through his progressions with less sideline assistance.

And he has the arm and confidence to check off his first option if he sees an advantageous matchup deeper downfield.

Walker would obviously be the backup this week if Flacco starts.

But a decent showing from the veteran would open the door for bigger questions in Week 14.

Would Stefanski prefer to develop his rookie passer or give the veteran a chance at a playoff run?