Jim Donovan Sheds Light On Browns Coaching Changes

Speculation continues to run wild regarding the reasons behind the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coaching purge.

Social media, beat writers, and analysts have plenty of thoughts and ideas on the subject.

But it doesn’t appear anyone outside of Berea knows what is behind Kevin Stefanski’s decisions.

In light of that, WKYC aired the thoughts of someone as in tune with the Browns as anybody can be.

Jim Donovan spoke about the coaching changes and offered some reasonable thoughts.

To start with, Donovan spoke about how other coaches arrived in Browns camp.

He pointed out Cleveland’s penchant for acting quickly to snatch available coaches before others can talk to them.

They were very quick to sign Jim Schwartz after the Joe Woods exit last year.

And the day after Bubba Ventrone was told he did not get the Colts head coaching job, he signed with the Browns.

This indicates decisions were made before the end of the season, with candidate searches started weeks before.

Indeed, Duce Staley was in Cleveland for an interview before the shock of Stump Mitchell’s exit registered.

Donovan’s second point concerns the future of Stefanski’s offense, and how the hire might answer some questions.

He asserts that if the new offensive coordinator has Stefanski ties, the head coach probably got his man.

If the new arrival is tied to Andrew Berry, this looks more like a front office directive to change things up.

Furthermore, if someone with Deshaun Watson ties comes in, the goal is making the quarterback more comfortable.

And that decision could have been prompted by the player, head coach, or front office.