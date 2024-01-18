Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Jim Donovan Sheds Light On Browns Coaching Changes

Jim Donovan Sheds Light On Browns Coaching Changes

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Speculation continues to run wild regarding the reasons behind the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coaching purge.

Social media, beat writers, and analysts have plenty of thoughts and ideas on the subject.

But it doesn’t appear anyone outside of Berea knows what is behind Kevin Stefanski’s decisions.

In light of that, WKYC aired the thoughts of someone as in tune with the Browns as anybody can be.

Jim Donovan spoke about the coaching changes and offered some reasonable thoughts.

To start with, Donovan spoke about how other coaches arrived in Browns camp.

He pointed out Cleveland’s penchant for acting quickly to snatch available coaches before others can talk to them.

They were very quick to sign Jim Schwartz after the Joe Woods exit last year.

And the day after Bubba Ventrone was told he did not get the Colts head coaching job, he signed with the Browns.

This indicates decisions were made before the end of the season, with candidate searches started weeks before.

Indeed, Duce Staley was in Cleveland for an interview before the shock of Stump Mitchell’s exit registered.

Donovan’s second point concerns the future of Stefanski’s offense, and how the hire might answer some questions.

He asserts that if the new offensive coordinator has Stefanski ties, the head coach probably got his man.

If the new arrival is tied to Andrew Berry, this looks more like a front office directive to change things up.

Furthermore, if someone with Deshaun Watson ties comes in, the goal is making the quarterback more comfortable.

And that decision could have been prompted by the player, head coach, or front office.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Houston Texans scores a 37 yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Former Browns Coach Notes 'Awful' Body Language In Loss To Texans

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On If Joe Flacco Could Return To Browns

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Has Strong Belief On Why Browns Made Coaching Moves

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Needs To Improve

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Defender Clarifies Unclear Tweet

20 hours ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alex Van Pelt Confirms His Status With The Browns

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Stats Show David Njoku's Notable Progression In The Last 3 Seasons

1 day ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fans React To Recent Browns' Coaching Changes

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Insider Reveals Internal Reactions To Browns' Offensive Staff Changes

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman

Former Browns 1st Rounder Is Joining New League

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Send Classy Message To Joe Flacco On Special Date

2 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

Reporter Compares Jason Kelce To Browns Legend

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Radio Host Defends Andrew Berry's Gesture After Texans Game

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's Win Over Eagles Has Notable Effect on Browns' Draft Pick

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns Defender Calls Out Fans Who 'Don’t Know Football'

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Blunt Admission About His Trade To Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns huddle

Radio Host Makes Big Projection For The Browns 2024 Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Says Joe Flacco Didn't Make 1 Change During Browns Run

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Radio Host Says The Browns Had A Successful 2023 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns GM Had Notable Gesture With Personnel After Texans Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Sends Thankful Message To Browns After Playoff Exit

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Honest Admission About Losing To Texans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Sends Message To Fans After Playoff Elimination

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Christian Harris #48 of the Houston Texans sacks Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Studs And Duds From Browns' Wild Card Loss To Texans

5 days ago

Former Browns Coach Notes 'Awful' Body Language In Loss To Texans

No more pages to load