Insider Clears The Air About Kirk Cousins Being Spotted In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is as uncertain as any in the NFL, with only Kenny Pickett and the injured Deshaun Watson under contract.

There has been plenty of speculation about who the next addition to the quarterback room will be.

Even though the Browns are likely to use one of their ten draft picks on a quarterback, the team has also been heavily linked to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was recently spotted in Cleveland for unknown reasons.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared the reason why Cousins was in Cleveland in her recent article, saying that multiple sources told her it had nothing to do with the Browns.

“So what was he doing in Cleveland? He never said specifically, which added to the intrigue, but multiple sources told cleveland.com it had nothing to do with the Browns, who were on the road conducting private workouts with the likes of Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe last week, as well as having dinner with Abdul Carter, who’s still nursing a sore shoulder,” Cabot said.

As Cabot mentioned, the Browns’ front office was on the road while Cousins was in town conducting private workouts with some potential draft prospects, most notably Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe, with the latter two potentially serving as options in the second or third round.

Cam Ward is likely locked in at the No. 1 spot with the Tennessee Titans, leaving the Browns at No. 2 with the option to select Shedeur Sanders if they so choose.

They could also wait until later to go for Dart, Milroe, or somebody else.

It seems we still don’t know why Cousins was in Cleveland, as that’s a random place for a vacation in the middle of March, but perhaps he was in town to see family or something of that nature.

Regardless, this saga will not end until the Browns have an answer at quarterback or Cousins is traded elsewhere.

