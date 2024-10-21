Insider Confirms Deshaun Watson’s Torn Achilles, Season-Ending Surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson lost more than a game on Sunday against the AFC North rival Bengals.

In the second quarter of the contest, Watson fell to the turf without contact as he attempted to run.

The quarterback lay on the ground, and eventually, was carted off the field as his teammates surrounded him to show their support.

Now, insider Mary Kay Cabot is confirming that will be the last time Watson will play a down this season.

The insider shared the news on X early Monday morning that Watson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery soon to repair his ruptured Achilles, league source tells clevelanddotcom,” Cabot said, adding, “It’s just a matter of when, where and how.”

Watson is a much-maligned figure for the Browns.

He joined the team in 2022 via trade as Cleveland surrendered multiple first-round draft picks over three years to acquire the quarterback and promptly signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract that was fully guaranteed.

Watson did not play during the 2021 season as he faced off-the-field issues.

His Browns career started late in 2022 as he was suspended 11 games for those issues by the NFL.

In 2023, Watson played only six games due to injuries.

This offseason, Watson’s rep count was monitored closely as the team wanted to ease him back into the action, and the quarterback had a slow start to the season after he was held out of the preseason.

For the season, Watson completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,148 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions.

Watson also ran for 148 yards on 31 carries and scored one touchdown.

