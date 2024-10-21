NFL Insider Believes Deshaun Watson ‘Has Played His Last Down In 2024’

The Cleveland Browns appeared to have lost more than a game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the second quarter of the 21-14 loss, Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson fell to the turf with an injury, appearing to have suffered a torn Achilles after falling to the ground without any contact.

The immediate prognosis is not a positive one for the Browns player.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on “Good Morning Football” Monday morning that Watson’s season is potentially over (via X).

“Deshaun Watson … is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles that would knock him out for the season,” Rapoport said, adding he “has played his last down in 2024.”

From @GMFB: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be out for the season with a torn Achilles, while #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (ribs) will have tests today. pic.twitter.com/R2EamPgiah — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2024

Rapoport added that Watson would have an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, but the insider added that “you don’t have to be a doctor to watch this on TV and say that is for sure an Achilles injury.”

With the clip of the incident rolling during the video, the insider added that “you could see (the Achilles tendon) roll up in the back of his calf.”

Rapoport added that head coach Kevin Stefanski seemed to confirm the diagnosis after the game as well.

The insider recounted the “tough scene” during the injury where virtually the entire team surrounded Watson before he was carted off the field “in tears with a towel over his head.”

Rapoport added that the injury leaves Watson’s future in jeopardy for the Browns beyond the 2024 season if his Achilles is indeed torn.

“The future is murky there,” Rapoport said, adding, “We’re going to discuss it plenty over the next several days and weeks.”

NEXT:

Browns Radio Hosts Suggest Rift Between Fans, Players Could Get Worse