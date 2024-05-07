Browns Insider Provides Details About 2024 Schedule

With the 2024 regular season less than four months away, fans of NFL franchises across the nation are awaiting it’s release.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shared his knowledge of Cleveland’s 2024 schedule on his “The Daily Grossi” Podcast on Monday’s episode.

While Grossi could not definitively answer when the NFL would release the schedule, the Browns insider pinpointed one potential matchup he will look for once the schedule is released.

“This time, we’ll be looking also for the London game if they are scheduled to play Jacksonville,” Grossi said.

Jacksonville has played the most NFL International Series games with 2024 marking the 11th appearance for the Jaguars across the ocean.

Cleveland has been a rumored opponent for Jacksonsville’s “home” game in London.

On the podcast, the host identified five matchups to entice fans.

Three home games were reported, games that will feature the Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins, and the Dallas Cowboys coming into Cleveland Browns Stadium this year.

A pair of road contests were also reported as the Browns will travel to New Orleans and Las Vegas during the 2024 regular season.

Grossi said he had inquired about the schedule from multiple sources, but he was unable to obtain a release date.

Typically, this week before Mother’s Day is the release date for the NFL, Grossi acknowledged.

Grossi said he believed the NFL would stick to its traditional release date and unveil the 2024 schedule before the end of the week.

The insider said he expected an announcement as to when the schedule would be released by the NFL in the upcoming week.

NEXT:

Greg Newsome Has Honest Admission About Fifth-Year Extension