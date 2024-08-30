Insider Details How Close Browns Were To Acquiring Brandon Aiyuk

Throughout the preseason, rumors swirled that the Cleveland Browns were in talks with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Brandon Aiyuk.

Those rumors were put to rest on Thursday when Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the 49ers to end his “hold-in” and start preparing for the 2024 regular season.

How close were the Browns to adding the talented wide receiver to their roster this year?

Although the team was among the initial potential landing spots for Aiyuk, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Cleveland was not a serious suitor for Aiyuk in the final discussions he had with San Francisco, according to a report he shared on the NFL Network Tuesday.

“At the end, it was either going to be (the Pittsburgh) Steelers or 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk,” Rapoport said (via X).

Rapoport said the Browns were definitely in the initial discussions about adding his services this year.

The 49ers reportedly gave Aiyuk and his agent permission to discuss a potential contract with other NFL franchises to work out an agreement before putting together a trade package for the wide receiver.

The insider shared that Cleveland’s offer was $30 million per year for Aiyuk, and rumors had suggested that the Browns would include veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper in that package to the 49ers to entice the trade.

Aiyuk’s deal with the 49ers will make him the fourth highest-paid non-quarterback athlete in the league following deals that Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Dallas’s CeeDee Lamb, and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown have signed over the past year.

Rapoport shared that Aiyuk will make $47 million in compensation between the start of the regular season and April 1, 2025.

