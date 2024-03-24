Insider Details Where Things Stand With Kevin Stefanski Extension

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry are entering the final years of their initial Cleveland Browns contracts.

Earning his second NFL Coach of the Year Award in 2023 led to speculation of a quick extension for Stefanski.

Berry’s draft record is far from stellar, but his free agency record and salary cap management impress many.

But there hasn’t been much news or many rumors about locking up Berry and Stefanski beyond 2024.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot addressed the issue with Dan Labbe on their Orange and Brown Podcast.

Cabot’s explanation comes down to a simple, “They’ve been busy!”

The Cleveland.com beat reporter lists a slew of post-season activities and tasks to explain the delay.

But she leaves little doubt that the Browns will extend both Berry and Stefanski eventually.

“Maybe they’ll do something at the NFL Annual Meeting, maybe when they get home from there, or maybe it will be later today,” offers Cabot. “But one way or another, those two guys are going to get their extensions.”

Berry and Stefanski are already beating the odds by continuing into their fifth seasons.

Front office guru Paul DePodesta famously emphasized the effect of continuity to owner Jimmy Haslam in 2020.

This was after Cleveland rifled through 4 general managers and 5 head coaches in 8 seasons.

In many seasons, dead cap spending was negligible compared to what Haslam paid former GMs and coaches.

Bill Belichick (1991-95) was the last head coach to make it through five seasons in Cleveland.

Only Butch Davis and Romeo Crennel got to start their fourth seasons since the Browns’ 1999 return to the NFL.