Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Details Where Things Stand With Kevin Stefanski Extension

Insider Details Where Things Stand With Kevin Stefanski Extension

By

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

 

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry are entering the final years of their initial Cleveland Browns contracts.

Earning his second NFL Coach of the Year Award in 2023 led to speculation of a quick extension for Stefanski.

Berry’s draft record is far from stellar, but his free agency record and salary cap management impress many.

But there hasn’t been much news or many rumors about locking up Berry and Stefanski beyond 2024.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot addressed the issue with Dan Labbe on their Orange and Brown Podcast.

Cabot’s explanation comes down to a simple, “They’ve been busy!”

The Cleveland.com beat reporter lists a slew of post-season activities and tasks to explain the delay.

But she leaves little doubt that the Browns will extend both Berry and Stefanski eventually.

“Maybe they’ll do something at the NFL Annual Meeting, maybe when they get home from there, or maybe it will be later today,” offers Cabot. “But one way or another, those two guys are going to get their extensions.”

Berry and Stefanski are already beating the odds by continuing into their fifth seasons.

Front office guru Paul DePodesta famously emphasized the effect of continuity to owner Jimmy Haslam in 2020.

This was after Cleveland rifled through 4 general managers and 5 head coaches in 8 seasons.

In many seasons, dead cap spending was negligible compared to what Haslam paid former GMs and coaches.

Bill Belichick (1991-95) was the last head coach to make it through five seasons in Cleveland.

Only Butch Davis and Romeo Crennel got to start their fourth seasons since the Browns’ 1999 return to the NFL.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

9 mins ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Legend Sends Big Message To The Fans

14 mins ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

21 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Send Message To Joe Flacco

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Social Media Negativity

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

New Browns RB Sends A Message To The Fans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Fans Showed Up At Notable Joe Flacco Event

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Add More RB Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Sends First Message As A Member Of The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

PFF Projects Browns To Focus On Skill Position With Second-Round Pick

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

5 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy's Future

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Claims Browns May Not Have Faith In 1 QB

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Reporter Notes New Browns Addition Could Have 'Much Bigger Role' in 2025

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Announces Special Offseason Event

6 days ago

Free-Agent pass rusher Aaron Lynch

Notable Defender Reportedly Had 'Positive Workout' With Browns

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Bleacher Report Gives Notable Honor To Browns Pass-Rushing Unit

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has A Message About New QB Joining The Steelers

7 days ago

David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

No more pages to load