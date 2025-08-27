Insider Has A Strong Belief About Dillon Gabriel’s Future

The Cleveland Browns enter the season with a streamlined quarterback room that reflects both immediate needs and future planning.

After trading Kenny Pickett and releasing Tyler Huntley, the team has settled on a three-man rotation featuring starter Joe Flacco alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The decision to keep Gabriel as the primary backup has drawn attention from fans.

Some remain skeptical about the third-round pick’s potential, with one fan on X drawing unfavorable comparisons to former Browns quarterback Paul McDonald.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi quickly dismissed such doubts about Gabriel’s future prospects.

“You have no idea how wrong you are,” Grossi wrote.

Gabriel earned his spot through consistent preseason work, capping his summer with a late touchdown drive in the team’s final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kevin Stefanski confirmed the depth chart arrangement following the roster moves that cleared space for the rookie quarterbacks.

The organization’s commitment to Gabriel represents a shift from recent years when the backup position lacked stability.

Previous reserve quarterbacks struggled to establish themselves as reliable options, creating uncertainty behind the starter.

Paul McDonald’s tenure with Cleveland serves as a cautionary tale for developing young quarterbacks.

Despite starting portions of four seasons, McDonald never quite met expectations or provided the long-term solution the franchise sought. His career is remembered more for unfulfilled promise than sustained success.

The Browns have invested significant resources in finding stability at the position, and the rookie’s progress will likely influence how the organization approaches the quarterback room moving forward.

With Flacco providing veteran leadership and Sanders offering additional depth, Gabriel has the support structure needed to develop at his own pace while remaining ready if called upon.

