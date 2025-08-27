Kevin Stefanski Lands On Notable NFL Hot Seat List

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with familiar questions surrounding their ability to compete in a loaded AFC North.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski finds himself under the microscope once again as expectations mount for a franchise that has struggled to find consistent success despite flashes of promise.

The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner recently ranked Stefanski as the fourth most likely head coach to be fired first this season, giving him +750 odds.

Only Miami’s Mike McDaniel (+200), New York Giants’ Brian Daboll (+400), and Indianapolis Colts’ Shane Steichen (+700) received shorter odds in the projection.

Odds to be 1st NFL HC fired this season: Mike McDaniel (+200)

Brian Daboll (+400)

Shane Steichen (+700)

Kevin Stefanski (+750)

Dave Canales (+750)

Jonathan Gannon (+800)

Zac Taylor (+900)

Brian Callahan (18/1)

Raheem Morris (18/1)

Todd Bowles (20/1)

Mike Tomlin (28/1)

Kyle… — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) August 25, 2025

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year winner has posted a 40-44 regular-season record since taking over in 2020. His playoff record stands at 1-2.

The Browns face significant roster challenges heading into the new campaign.

Their quarterback situation revolves around 40-year-old Joe Flacco and developing rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The offense lacks proven depth at several positions.

Running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned, creating additional uncertainty in the backfield.

Cleveland’s front office has drawn criticism for roster construction decisions that have left gaps on both sides of the ball.

Stefanski’s coaching staff must navigate these personnel limitations while competing against Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Cincinnati.

The Browns drafted multiple skill position players during the offseason, but questions persist about whether the additions address their most pressing needs.

Stefanski’s job security will likely depend on the team’s ability to stay competitive early in the season. Poor starts have historically led to coaching changes across the NFL.

