Browns Have Most Capital In 2025 Draft

With the NFL playoffs underway, teams that did not make the postseason are now focusing on how to improve their teams this offseason.

Free agency again plays a big part for several organizations that are attempting to fill holes in their roster with players from other franchises.

The draft will be another major opportunity to improve rosters, granting the 18 NFL franchises not participating in the playoffs a higher draft priority to find talented rookies who can make an impact in 2025 and beyond.

According to Tankathon, the Cleveland Browns have the most draft capital of any organization for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick, but the Browns have the most overall capital

The top five organizations in this list will draft among the first six teams.

Cleveland is followed in the rankings by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and New England Patriots.

The values assigned to each draft pick come from The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, an organization that assesses a point value for each selection based on a player’s potential impact in the NFL.

That’s why despite the Titans having the top overall pick in the upcoming draft Tennessee earned a No. 4 ranking for overall pick values.

Cleveland is one of four NFL teams that currently own 11 picks in the upcoming draft, joining the San Francisco 49ers, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Los Angeles Chargers as organizations with the most picks.

This list could change significantly before the April process begins as teams will be awarded compensatory picks by the NFL for teams that lose players during free agency.

