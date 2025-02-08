Insider Has A Strong Belief Of Which QB Prospect The Browns Favor

The Browns have an envious position in the 2025 NFL Draft as Cleveland owns the No. 2 overall selection this April.

Cleveland can take one of the top players from this year’s class with that selection, and most analysts believe that the Browns will choose from one of the two top quarterback prospects.

Last year, Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders showcased their talents at their respective schools, and nearly every mock draft has those two players going among the top picks.

Browns insider Jason Lloyd has a strong belief as to which quarterback Cleveland will choose with the high draft pick.

Lloyd pointed to the offensive scheme that head coach Kevin Stefanski employs as he named Sanders the best fit for the Browns.

“What you need most is accuracy and don’t throw it to the other team. To me, that’s Shedeur,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd pointed to Sanders’ high completion percentage in college, noting that the quarterback completed over 74 percent of his passes in 2024.

The insider admitted that Sanders has “flaws,” but he reasoned that his childhood helped him prepare for the opportunity to play in the NFL.

“When you grow up the kid of Deion Sanders, you’ve been around pressure your entire life. You’ve been in the spotlight your entire life,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd later admitted that he wasn’t sold on picking Sanders with the No. 2 selection, but his preference would be to take the Colorado player over Ward if the Browns elect to pick a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Has Honest Admission About City Of Cleveland