Jameis Winston Has Honest Admission About City Of Cleveland

During the 2024 NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns were looking for a strong veteran quarterback presence as an insurance policy for Deshaun Watson.

The Browns found that as the team signed Jameis Winston to a one-year deal.

Once Watson was lost for the season in October, Cleveland turned to their insurance policy to lead the team.

Winston had some up-and-down moments in his seven starts last season, going 2-5 for the Browns during those games.

Now with the 2025 NFL offseason in full swing, Cleveland has not made any decisions about bringing Winston back into the fold for another year.

Re-signing with the team is certainly something that Winston would be open to.

The veteran quarterback recently made an appearance on “Up & Adams,” and Winston admitted the city more than lived up to his standards.

“I would love the opportunity to play for Cleveland again … I would love to go back there. I’m telling you, Cleveland was better than what I expected. Cleveland has the best 90 days of any place in the world,” Winston said.

"Cleveland has the BEST 90 days of ANY PLACE in the World." 👀 Jameis Winston is VERY open to returning to Cleveland… for 90 days at least 😅@Jaboowins @Browns @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/1T17AjtDRR — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 7, 2025

Winston explained that his “90 days” comment was about watching the leaves change during the fall, adding that the scenery he took in was “like wallpapers.”

“I just want to take pictures of the trees, of the colors. I just want to take pictures of people’s houses and all this,” Winston added.

His tenure as a starter was significantly less than 90 days, but he made team history in December as he threw for a franchise-record 497 yards against Denver during the primetime contest.

The 31-year-old finished the 2024 NFL season with 12 appearances, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

