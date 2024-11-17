Browns Announce 5 Inactive Players For Saints Matchup

The Cleveland Browns are entering their Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at one of their healthiest points of the year.

Only six players were listed on this week’s NFL injury report, a drastic reduction from the team’s previous reports this season.

The improved health led to few surprises for the Browns’ list of inactive players for this contest.

Cleveland announced their inactive roster on X, naming four offensive players and one defender among their players not participating on Sunday.

Our inactives for Week 11 against the Saints pic.twitter.com/RoeYtr251a — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 17, 2024

The Browns made quarterback Bailey Zappe the team’s emergency quarterback for the third consecutive contest.

Zappe, whom the Browns signed off the Kansas City practice roster, has not been active for a Cleveland contest this season.

In addition to Zappe, the Browns have named wide receiver Jaelon Darden inactive, suggesting that Kadarius Toney will cover the kick return duties for the Browns on Sunday.

Toney was elevated from the practice squad heading into this contest, allowing the Browns to see his potential for this role.

Running back D’Onta Foreman will also miss the contest as both starter Nick Chubb and primary reserve Jerome Ford are healthy and active to play against the Saints.

Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was the final offensive player listed for the Browns as reports emerged that he is dealing with a flare-up from a previous knee injury.

Defensively, cornerback Chigozie Anusiem – whom the Browns signed off of Washington’s practice squad – is inactive today.

Cleveland is searching for their first victory over an NFC team this season.

