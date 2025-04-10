Insider Has ‘No Doubt’ About Browns’ Pick At No. 2

Analysts have debated for months about who the Cleveland Browns will take with the franchise’s No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland’s biggest void remains at quarterback as the Browns only have one healthy player on the roster at the position.

While analysts have linked the Browns to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders because of the organization’s second-overall selection, recent reports are revealing that Cleveland is open to other players.

With just over two weeks remaining before Cleveland will make its decision, Browns insider Tony Grossi believes the franchise will take another former Buffalo instead of Sanders.

“If the draft were tonight, it’d be Travis Hunter. I have no doubt about that,” Grossi said.

Although Grossi is certain that Cleveland would take the 2024 Heisman winner over Sanders at this point, the insider revealed his belief that the Browns’ front office has yet to coalesce around one particular player.

He added that the Browns may wait until the day of the draft to finalize their plans, hinting that the team would listen to offers from other franchises for their first-round pick.

Grossi also noted that Cleveland could pull off a trade before the draft, potentially targeting a quarterback such as Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins.

Taking a quarterback like Cousins would change the calculus tremendously for Cleveland, making Sanders a luxury instead of a necessity.

Cleveland has been linked to Cousins for months because of the player’s ability to run head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Cousins and Stefanski worked together in 2019 while both individuals were with the Minnesota Vikings, and the quarterback earned the second of his four Pro Bowl nods under the coach’s guidance.

