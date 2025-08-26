Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Insider Has Strong Belief About Browns’ 2026 Draft Plans

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is taking shape, but nothing’s set in stone.

They will go into the 2025 NFL season with Joe Flacco as their starter.

Then, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will most likely be QB2 and QB3.

However, insider Dane Brugler doesn’t want to read too much into it.

With Kenny Pickett traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Brugler urged fans to stop fretting about Cleveland’s quarterbacks because it will most likely add another one in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“It is tough to get worked up about the Browns’ current QB situation when we know the chances they draft a QB in the early 1st round next April is extremely high,” Brugler wrote on X.

The Browns have two first-round picks in a draft that’s projected to be stacked with quarterback talent.

They could target Arch Manning if he decides to declare, or go with Drew Allar instead.

Whatever the case, they will have an opportunity to get a franchise QB, possibly packaging selections to work out a trade.

With that in mind, the Browns may want to give Gabriel and Sanders a chance to show what they’ve got at some point this season.

They need to assess their value and determine whether they need to revisit the position.

As things stand now, it’s hard to believe the Browns’ quarterback of the future is on the roster.

Browns Nation