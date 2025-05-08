Browns Nation

Thursday, May 8, 2025
Insider Has Theory On Why Shedeur Sanders Arrived Early In Cleveland

Insider Has Theory On Why Shedeur Sanders Arrived Early In Cleveland

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Has Theory On Why Shedeur Sanders Arrived Early In Cleveland
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ workout season is officially underway.

Some players arrived for voluntary workout sessions, and we’re just a day away from the start of rookie minicamp.

The quarterbacks were slated to get there on Friday.

However, Shedeur Sanders packed his bags early and made it to Northeast Ohio before everybody else.

When asked about that, team insider Mary Kay Cabot believes that it may have been a strategic decision.

In a recent appearance on Ken Carman and Anthony Lima’s show on 92.3 The Fan, Cabot claimed that Sanders wanted to prove a point by showing that he intended to give back to the community and become a pillar there.

She also thinks that he’s sending a message by stating that he won’t be forgotten in the Browns’ stacked quarterbacks room:

“I do think that Shedeur strategically got here early to say, ‘I’m not going to be forgotten in this QB competition’,” she said.

Cabot revealed that the Browns expected quarterbacks to arrive on Friday so that the other rookies could also get their photo ops, interviews, and fair share of attention before the entire narrative focused on their signal-caller conundrum.

Sanders was projected to be one of the first players off the board for most of the pre-draft process, and slipping all the way to No. 144 must have been an eye-opening and humbling experience.

It will now be up to him to prove that he’s as good as he thought, and more importantly, that he’s not just about himself and nothing else.

So far, he’s gotten off to a solid start, but at the end of the day, the job is won on the gridiron and the practice field.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation