Insider Reveals ‘Home Run’ NFL Draft Scenario For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have spent weeks being connected to receivers and offensive tackles at No. 6 overall, and most of the draft conversation around this franchise has centered on which skill player Andrew Berry will select when Cleveland goes on the clock. But one veteran Browns insider believes the real winning move might not involve making that pick at all.

Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand laid out his thinking in his latest mock draft, and his conclusion goes against the grain of what most analysts have been projecting for Cleveland.

“Trading down, just a bit, is preferable because there aren’t a lot of offensive options worthy of the No. 6 pick. If GM Andrew Berry could acquire an extra pick in the talent-rich 2027 draft and fill an offensive position of need, it would be a home run,” Grossi wrote.

Trading back a handful of spots would allow the Browns to accomplish two things at once. It allows them to still address an offensive need in the first round while also banking additional draft capital for 2027. And that 2027 class is the reason the extra pick matters so much. As Daniel Jeremiah and others have noted throughout this offseason, Cleveland is widely expected to be aggressive in pursuing a franchise quarterback next spring. Having an additional first-round selection in that draft does not just help. It could be the difference between landing the right player and watching someone else do it.

The Browns already hold the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick at No. 24 in addition to their own selection at No. 6. Berry has real leverage to work with if a team behind Cleveland wants to move up and is willing to offer future draft compensation to do it.

Whether he pulls the trigger on a trade down remains to be seen. But Grossi has put the idea on the table clearly and made a compelling case for why it represents the highest ceiling outcome Cleveland could walk away with on draft night.

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