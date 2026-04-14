Analyst Warns Browns Fans Not To Count Out Big Draft Move

Browns fans have spent the better part of this offseason convinced they know exactly how the first night of the draft is going to unfold. Cleveland sits at No. 6 overall, takes a receiver or an offensive tackle, uses the Jacksonville pick later in the first round to draft a receiver or tackle as well, and heads into the summer with two new pieces to build around. Clean, straightforward, predictable.

But ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller is pumping the brakes on that assumption, and he is doing it by pointing to something that happened almost exactly one year ago.

“It was this time last year when rumors started that the Browns might trade down from No. 2 overall. At first they were brushed off…then they solidified. I wouldn’t ignore any rumors about teams like the Jets or Cowboys moving into the top 10,” Miller posted on X.

It was this time last year when rumors started that the Browns might trade down from No. 2 overall. At first they were brushed off…then they solidified. I wouldn't ignore any rumors about teams like the Jets or Cowboys moving into the top 10. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 13, 2026

Miller is not predicting that the same thing will happen again. What he is doing is reminding everyone that Andrew Berry has a track record of making moves that catch the league off guard, and that the rumors swirling around teams like the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys trying to push into the top ten deserve to be taken seriously rather than dismissed.

The Browns already hold two first-round picks. If a team like the Jets or Cowboys is aggressive enough to offer significant compensation to move up past No. 6, Berry would have every reason to listen. The 2027 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most important in recent Browns history given the quarterback class expected to be available. Adding another first-round pick to that arsenal while still addressing offensive needs later in this draft would be an outcome most Cleveland fans would be happy with.

Draft night has a way of making fools out of everyone who thought they had it figured out. The Browns have proven that more than most franchises over the years.

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Insider Reveals 'Home Run' NFL Draft Scenario For Browns