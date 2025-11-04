Insider Highlights How Play-Caller Change Could Impact Browns

For the second consecutive year, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is handing over play-calling duties, this time to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

But history suggests the change may not spark a major turnaround. Last season, Stefanski gave up play-calling to Ken Dorsey, and the offense saw little improvement.

Insider Tony Grossi highlighted the trend, pointing out that last year’s switch did little to jumpstart the Browns’ struggling offense.

“How much does the play-caller matter? In [seven games] last year with Kevin Stefanski calling plays, the Browns offense averaged 15.5 ppg. In [10 games] with Ken Dorsey calling plays, the Browns offense averaged 14.9 ppg,” Grossi wrote on X.

The Browns can’t afford to do the same thing over and over and expect different results.

This will still be Stefanski’s conservative system, but perhaps Rees will be more willing to take shots down the field and shake things up to be less predictable.

Player execution will also be a major factor, and the fact of the matter is that the Browns just don’t have much skill-position talent other than rookies Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr.

Whatever the case, it was time for Stefanski to finally give up play-calling duties.

Hopefully, it will work much better this time around.

