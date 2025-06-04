Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Insider Highlights Key Browns Offseason Move

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room carries a different energy this offseason, largely thanks to the return of a veteran who understands what it means to wait.

Joe Flacco brings more than just experience to this roster. He carries the perspective of someone who has watched from the sidelines and fought his way back into relevance.

The Browns made their intentions clear by bringing Flacco back into the fold.

The Athletic insider Zack Jackson recently explained why this move makes perfect sense for Cleveland during an appearance on “The Ken Carman Show.”

“I think Joe Flacco absolutely has value, and the more I’ve thought about it, the more I’ve realized that’s an important signing,” Jackson said.

The comparison to 2018 feels natural. Cleveland brought in Tyrod Taylor that year not as a long-term solution, but as a steady presence before Baker Mayfield took control.

Flacco serves a similar purpose now. He provides stability in a quarterback room that desperately needs it.

This situation offers Flacco something he hasn’t had in years. He enters the competition with Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel as a legitimate contender for the starting position.

The timeline for Deshaun Watson’s return remains unclear, creating an opening that Flacco can actually pursue.

For the first time since his 2019 Denver stint, Flacco has a genuine opportunity to claim a starting job this early in the offseason.

The Browns need someone who can handle the pressure and uncertainty that comes with their quarterback situation.

Flacco’s journey back to relevance makes him uniquely qualified to provide exactly what Cleveland needs.

Browns Nation