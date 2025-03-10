Browns Nation

Monday, March 10, 2025
Insider Hints At QB Move Coming For Browns In Free Agency

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Things were looking bleak for the Cleveland Browns a few days ago.

Myles Garrett’s trade request had been publically known for several weeks, a situation that didn’t seem like it was improving.

Garrett hadn’t budged, but the Browns also stood their ground, not wanting to part ways with one of the best defenders in the league.

The two parties agreed on a massive contract extension over the weekend, giving Garrett the deal he was looking for and retaining a superstar talent.

Mike Garafolo discussed this deal in a recent segment of “The Insiders” on NFL Network, indicating that the team convinced Garrett that they will be competitive in 2025 and beyond, also indicating that more moves are coming.

“The also surely convinced him to be a competive team in 2025 which will happen over the next couple of days as they start to fill the key pieces like, I don’t know, quarterback,” Garafolo said.

Garafolo is confident that the Browns’ offseason deals and acquisitions are far from over, believing that the team will acquire a free-agent quarterback.

Many also believe that the Browns will select a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with a distinct lack of depth and startable options in their quarterback room, they’ll likely have to do both.

It will be interesting to see who the Browns are eying, both in free agency and in the draft.

Garrett could have been told these plans to try and keep him in town, leaving fans to believe that he likes what the team is going to do, and that the players they’re considering will be worth sticking around.

Browns Nation