Insider Hints At Uncertainty Inside Browns’ Front Office

The Cleveland Browns went into the 2024 season with high hopes of making the playoffs for a second consecutive season, but everything crashed and burned, leading to a 3-14 campaign that muddied the future of the entire organization.

This offseason has brought a renewed sense of hope, though it’s difficult to envision a return to the postseason in 2025 as the team is in an “exploration” phase, according to one insider.

Mary Kay Cabot appeared on The Ken Carman Show on Thursday and spoke about how nobody is safe in this front office after the season that just unfolded, and that regardless of what happens in 2025, there could still be some big changes coming down the pipeline.

“I don’t think that anyone is safe, no matter what. I mean, there are some that are, but it’s basically a season of exploration and winning, of course, but also trying to figure out which one of these young guys can be their quarterback of the future. We know that they are poised to draft a quarterback in the first round—I think they should draft a quarterback in the first round next year. Because of that, they’re not looking at this as a make-or-break season for this regime,” Cabot said of the Browns’ front office.

🏈"I don't think anyone is safe no matter what… But they are not looking at this as a make or break year." 📞 @MaryKayCabot tells @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony where the #Browns front office and Kevin Stefanski stand going into next season. 🔊: https://t.co/cv6axeFz0x https://t.co/M5PrnPPAb5 pic.twitter.com/Xbv0oCiafX — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 10, 2025

It’s comforting to know that this organization doesn’t view 2025 as a make-or-break year, as it’s unrealistic to place such high expectations on a season that’s set to begin with a four-man quarterback competition.

Finding out if any of these quarterbacks can be the long-term solution is the most important thing this organization needs to accomplish in 2025.

Even if all of them prove that the answer to that question is a resounding “no,” that would likely mean the Browns will be picking in the top five of the 2026 draft, which is projected to be loaded with talent at quarterback.

Cleveland has two picks in that class, and if Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders can solidify themselves as the franchise quarterback, it frees the Browns up to use those picks on building out the supporting cast.

If not?

It’s time to go big-game hunting for Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers, or another potential top pick at QB.

Browns fans should keep this in mind in case 2025 goes poorly like 2024 did.

