Insider Hints That Big Move Could Be Coming For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are sitting at 2-8 after their humbling 35-14 defeat in New Orleans on Sunday.

Despite having a full extra week to prepare for this game, the loss marked the fifth time a team with a losing record this year has defeated the Browns.

Across the field on Sunday, the Saints had interim head coach Darren Rizzi, and he’s 2-0 for New Orleans in both contests he’s coached thus far.

Could Cleveland be eyeing a decision like the one New Orleans made?

That’s a possibility according to Browns insider Tony Grossi.

On “The Really Big Show,” Grossi shared his belief that if the Browns are going to make a move to oust head coach Kevin Stefanski, that move will happen after this week’s Thursday night contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers (via X).

“I think he’s the coach this week but after Thursday, we’ll see what happens,” Grossi said, adding, “If they’re going to make any move at all before the season ends, it will happen next week.”

Grossi noted the timing is no coincidence, either.

A loss on Saturday would ensure Stefanski’s third losing season in five years, and Grossi believes the team would use the elongated period between games to acclimate an interim head coach.

“You have 12 days until the next game in Denver after Thursday. If you make the move for (Browns consultant Mike) Vrabel, you get a head start on seeing whether he’s your guy and whether it has any impact on your team.”

Cleveland returns to action on Thursday night as they host their AFC North rivals.

