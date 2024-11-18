Browns Nation

Monday, November 18, 2024
Analyst Says The Browns ‘Quit’ During Sunday’s Loss

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles away from Bryan Bresee #90 of the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns faced a harsh reality on Sunday when the team went to the New Orleans Saints, owners of a 3-7 record, and received a difficult 35-14 defeat to the NFC South franchise.

Not only are this team’s playoff hopes all but over, but the organization is also staring at a potential shakeup this offseason that could remake much of the existing roster for the Browns.

Analyst Nick Camino could be okay with that.

On “Nick’s Take” via YouTube, the analyst did not hold back his thoughts on Cleveland’s latest thrashing, revealing his frustrations with a team that appeared to give up late in the game.

“They quit today down in the Big Easy. They quit. That game was tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter; they fall behind, and once it was a two-score game, they just quit in the fourth quarter. They just quit,” Camino said.

Camino believes the team did more than just let their foot off the gas pedal after they were no longer in a position to win the contest, a fact he called “shameful” and “embarrassing.”

The analyst called out the team’s defensive effort, noting the Browns surrendered a season-worst 473 offensive yards to the Saints.

He further called out the special team’s unit as kicker Dustin Hopkins was unable to connect on either of his field goal attempts on Sunday.

Cleveland will return home this week, facing off against the AFC North’s leaders.

The Browns host Pittsburgh on Thursday night, the team’s first primetime contest this season.

