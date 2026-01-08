Browns Nation

Thursday, January 8, 2026
Insider Hints That Browns Could Make Big Deshaun Watson Move

Jimmy Swartz
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Browns quarterback conversation is far from settled, but a new comment from a longtime insider adds an interesting wrinkle to how the team may approach the position in 2026. With a new head coach on the way and a roster that could look very different next season, the Browns appear open to multiple paths rather than locking themselves into one plan too early. That flexibility could have major implications for one veteran on the roster.

During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot was asked about who could end up starting at quarterback for the Browns next season. Her answer suggested that the organization may be willing to rethink how it handles Deshaun Watson, depending on what happens in the draft.

“If they decide they want to draft a QB, Deshaun’s chances of starting increase a lot. It’s going to depend who the young QB is. Is it Shedeur or a rookie? If it’s Shedeur I think he would start ahead of Deshaun week 1,” Cabot said.

If the Browns draft a rookie quarterback early, it could create a true competition that puts Watson back in the mix as a starter. However, Cabot’s comments suggest the team may already view Sanders as the preferred option going into next season.

With a new coaching staff likely wanting to evaluate everything from scratch, the Browns could use training camp and preseason to let the situation play out naturally rather than forcing a decision.

It also underscores how much the draft will shape the Browns’ direction. If the Browns spend premium capital on a rookie quarterback, that player may be handed the job immediately.

As the Browns continue their coaching search and draft evaluations, the Watson question is no longer just about performance. It is about direction, development, and how quickly the organization wants to turn the page.

