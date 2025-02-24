Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Insider Is Confused About Team’s Rumored Interest In 1 Veteran QB

Browns Insider Is Confused About Team’s Rumored Interest In 1 Veteran QB

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Insider Is Confused About Team’s Rumored Interest In 1 Veteran QB
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a major offensive void to fill for the upcoming season.

Currently, Cleveland has one healthy quarterback on their roster as Deshaun Watson will be out most of the 2025 season recovering from an Achilles injury.

That void has sparked plenty of rumors about how the Browns will fill their void, and analysts have suggested a variety of quarterbacks either in this year’s draft class or the free agent market.

One name that’s being offered is neither a free agent nor a rookie: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams permitted Stafford to speak to other franchises as he attempted to find out what other organizations would pay the 37-year-old quarterback.

Are the Browns willing to pay Stafford what he’s seeking for a potential future deal?

Cleveland insider Tony Grossi does not believe there’s any interest in Stafford.

In fact, Grossi is confused by rumors that the Browns are interested in the Rams’ quarterback due to their salary cap issues.

“You can’t afford, with the way the rest of their cap is, a quarterback taking $20 million in addition to that. So I don’t see how it’s going to be done at all,” Grossi said.

Grossi pointed to Watson’s impact on the salary cap as he noted that Cleveland is looking to restructure that deal for a fourth time this year.

Watson’s salary cap hit for 2025 is roughly $73 million, but the Browns are attempting to reduce that expense with their latest round of negotiations.

The insider previously suggested Cleveland is interested in a “bridge” quarterback for 2025, someone who can play the role until the franchise decides on a future, long-term solution.

NEXT:  Browns Named Among 4 Teams Showing Interest In Matthew Stafford
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation