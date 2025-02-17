Browns Named As ‘Best Fit’ For QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have some big decisions to make.

They have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and, with it, an opportunity to start from scratch, even if they still have Deshaun Watson under contract.

With that in mind, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes that Cam Ward is a perfect fit for the Browns.

In his latest column, he argued that Ward would benefit the most from Kevin Stefanski’s QB-friendly offensive system:

“The Browns, sitting at No. 2, are the better fit for Ward as he enters the professional ranks. For Ward, he can play in Kevin Stefanski’s quarterback-friendly scheme, which includes plenty of pocket movement and designed throws. Furthermore, Cleveland’s roster still features running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku,” Sobleski said.

There are plenty of things to like about Ward.

He’s a polished athlete with a dual-threat skill set.

He’s got a strong arm, and he’s the consensus best quarterback prospect in this NFL Draft class.

On the flip side, there are also more than enough reasons to be worried about him.

His footwork needs a ton of work, and his decision-making has often left much to be desired.

He has a worrisome tendency to play hero ball and put the ball in harm’s way.

Whatever the case, the Browns will most likely roll with a veteran quarterback to start the season.

Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or whoever they get might have to wait for their turn.

This quarterback class lacks impressive talent and clear superstars.

Then again, if the Browns intend to get their new franchise quarterback, they should then go after the highest-ranked player at the position.

It remains to be seen whether Ward will be available by the time they’re on the clock at No. 2.

